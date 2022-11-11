New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 404.72 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income dipped to Rs 916.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 925.56 crore a year ago.

