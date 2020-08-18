New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Medical equipment maker Skanray Technologies on Tuesday said it is looking at exporting ICU ventilators to neighbouring countries and other markets such as Europe and the US.

The company has already fulfilled the target of delivering 30,000 ventilators to support India's fight against COVID-19, Skanray Technologies said in a statement.

"The company is already in advanced talks with neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to meet their requirements for advanced ventilators to aid their fight against the pandemic," it added.

Skanray is also renegotiating with countries in Europe, Ukraine, Africa, Brazil, Mexico and the US where orders were held up due to the export ban, the statement said.

"There are several countries around the world that continue to grapple with their requirements for medical equipment including ventilators in their fight against COVID-19.

"Today with the added capacities, India is well poised to become an export hub, starting with our neighbouring countries and meet the demand to fight the pandemic," Skanray Founder & MD Vishwaprasad Alva said.

Skanray has added 30,000 CV200 advanced ICU ventilators to critical national stockpile along with Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the statement said.

