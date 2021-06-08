New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Internet of things (IoT) company Skylo on Tuesday said it has tied up with satellite telecommunications firm Inmarsat for its solutions in India.

Skylo's IoT solutions with Inmarsat's satellite connectivity is available though BSNL and it plans to expand partnerships later this year, the company said in a statement.

"Inmarsat is providing Skylo with capacity from its ultra-reliable L-band network to deliver the world's first NB-IoT ecosystem for satellite. Provision of the ecosystem will initially be focused on the Indian market," Inmarsat Enterprise President Mike Carter said.

The solution is available now in India through a partnership with BSNL and expansion plans will be announced later this year.

Skylo provides IoT solutions that help customers receive continuous coverage to send and receive critical two-way messaging, alerts, and continuously transmit valuable sensor data including location, soil moisture, soil pH, temperature etc.

"Inmarsat's industry-leading L-band network provides a unique capability for enabling the billions of connected IoT devices in India and across the world that are being deployed at an extraordinary speed.

"We are delighted to work with Skylo to provide the IoT fabric that matches their ambition," Inmarsat Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said.

Bengaluru-based Skylo's co-founder and CEO Parth Trivedi said the company is looking forward to expanding its offerings globally and making the platform available to small and large enterprises, companies deploying new sensors, systems integrators, distributors, governments and OEMs.

"Our global IoT connectivity fabric makes way for thousands of life-changing applications -- from managing vaccine efficacy during delivery, to advancing precision farming, to providing early warnings in the event of natural disasters," Trivedi said.

