Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) on Monday said it has given its nod to the Rs 3,900 crore Liquefied Natural Gas terminal at Kukrahati along the river Hooghly in Purba Medinipur district for storage and re- gasification of LNG with a maximum capacity of 5 MMTPA.

With an economic value of about Rs 6,000 crore, the project will provide about 250 direct employment and another 750 indirect employment, an official statement said.

An MoU was signed between SMP chairman Vinit Kumar and Hiranandani group company Bengal Concession Private Ltd's CEO Darshan Hirnandani in this regard.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port was earlier known as Kolkata Port.

The project had already obtained environmental clearance for the project and SMP had given the NOC with mutually agreed terms and conditions, the statement said.

The project is coming up on 38 acres of land acquired from the Haldia Development Authority. However, the waterfront area comes under the jurisdiction of SMP, Kolkata.

Apart from the onshore LNG storage and regasification terminal the project also provides a 125 km long pipeline from Kukrahati to Itinda in Bangladesh and 225 km long pipeline from Kanaichatta to Shrirampur.

Also, 20 Liquid to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) stations will be commissioned in West Bengal under this project.

Once commissioned in July 2024, LNG which is a clean fuel can be used as bunker fuel for ships and barges in the Hooghly River. Also, it will cater to the requirements of West Bengal and nearby states.

Meanwhile, SMP said the 2nd edition of Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021 will be held virtually from March 2-4, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

