New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) E-commerce player Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has partnered with Khan Academy, an educational non-profit organisation, to launch 'The Foundation Program' that will work towards minimising the learning gaps in children and build a solid foundation for the next class.

The Foundation Program is a digital learning initiative for students in classes 1-10 in English, Hindi and Kannada, a statement said.

The programme will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in Math and language comprehension, helping them build a strong foundation for the new class, it added.

In line with Khan Academy's mission to provide free education, all the resources available to parents and learners are free of cost. The programme will run for six weeks.

Khan Academy will provide online academic resources and interactive learning materials for children via a dedicated online platform for Snapdeal's seller partners. The platform is easy to navigate for first-time users among parents and learners with easy-to-understand explainer videos and step-by-step guides.

Seller partners can also opt-in to receive weekly learning links via Whatsapp. Every week they will receive a math lesson, short story, and a fun activity exercise to make sure kids enjoy learning. Kids can learn at their own pace and time. They will also receive learning posters and certificates to help keep them motivated.

Snapdeal will create awareness about the programme among its 5 lakh registered seller partners and will also encourage them to share links among their family and friends.

