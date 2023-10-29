Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) A snow-skiing event was organised at picturesque Sinthan on Sunday in an effort to promote adventure tourism and winter sports in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The thrilling event witnessed the active participation of more than 50 skilled skiers, including enthusiastic trainees from the Jawahar Institute of Monitoring and Winter Sports, the officials said.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

They said a significant portion of the participants were girls, underscoring the growing interest and participation of women in winter sports. "Kishtwar is a hidden gem with enormous potential for adventure tourism and winter sports. Today's event is a testament to the talent and enthusiasm of our youths.

"We aim to make Kishtwar a renowned destination for winter sports, and we are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and support for this purpose," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

The snow-skiing event was a captivating spectacle, with participants showcasing their skiing skills, gliding down the snowy slopes of Kishtwar, the officials said.

They said it was heartening to see both experienced skiers and newcomers come together to celebrate their passion for winter sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)