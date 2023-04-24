New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Solar Industries India Ltd on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has bagged a Rs 212-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence.

"Economic Explosives Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has signed a contract for supply of loitering munition with the Ministry of Defence," Solar Industries India said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Arrested? Delhi Police Issue Clarification After Reports Claim Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Being Detained; Say ‘He Came to Police Station on His Own’.

The size of the order is Rs 212 crore, the company said.

Homegrown Solar Group is into manufacturing of industrial explosives.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Posts 15.6% Growth in Net Profit to Rs 4,984 Crore in Q4 of FY 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)