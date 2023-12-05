New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Solar power generation capacity can go up to 75,000 gigawatts by 2050 globally with long-duration storage capacity, a report by the International Solar Association (ISA) and LDES Council, said.

The report released on Tuesday by ISA and the Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council unveils a bold vision for the future of renewable energy, showcasing the pivotal role of Long Duration Energy Storage in realizing ambitious solar targets.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

The report, presented at COP28 in Dubai, emphasized the transformative potential of combining solar energy with LDES to ensure continuous, reliable, and affordable renewable energy, a statement said.

The report emphasized the necessity of LDES to fully realize the potential of solar installations for complete decarbonization and achieving a solar capacity of 75,000 GW by 2050.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

It presented a case study of isolated island utilities in the US, demonstrating the financial viability of LDES in areas with limited interconnectivity and high local fuel costs.

The combination of solar, wind, and LDES emerges as the most cost-effective solution for achieving 100 per cent renewable energy.

The LDES Council estimates that LDES will become a USD 4 trillion industry by 2040, with an installed capacity potential of 8 TW, the statement said.

This growth is essential for enabling solar energy to meet global electricity demands affordably and reliably.

The report also identified barriers to the widespread adoption of solar and LDES, including regulatory challenges, financing issues, and technical limitations, and proposed solutions to overcome these hurdles.

"Solar, already the most economical source of new electricity globally, will further strengthen its competitive advantage. Combined with Long Duration Energy Storage, solar becomes a continuous, reliable 24/7 energy source," stated Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General ISA.

"Developing long-duration energy storage is the best pathway to full decarbonization for economies worldwide. LDES provides the scaffolding for reliable, resilient, around-the-clock renewable energy for industry and the electric grid," asserted Julia Souder, Chief Executive Office, LDES Council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)