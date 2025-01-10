Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Mobility technology solutions provider Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd on Friday said it has inked an initial pact with TIHAN-IIT Hyderabad for connected autonomous and electric technologies for drones, automated guidance vehicles and electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOLs).

The memorandum of understanding signed during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, US, will enable the company and NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH) to cooperate, synergise strengths and support each other in the areas of these technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said.

Also Read | H-1B Visa New Rules To Take Effect From January 17: How Will H-1B Visa Reforms Affect Indians? All Details Here.

The mobility space in India is poised for the launch of market-appropriate autonomous technologies in personal transportation, drones, eVTOL, and AGVs, it said, adding that capability and control over the entire software value chain are critical for long-term success.

This mandates proven domain expertise and a partner with a deep Industrialisation legacy, Sona Comstart said.

Also Read | Bank Holiday 2025 Dates: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 13? Is There a Bank Holiday on January 14 and 15? Check State-Wise List of Bank Holidays Falling Between January 13-19.

"We are collaborating with TiHAN-IITH to develop advanced technologies for AGVs, Drones, and EVTOLs, which aligns with our vision statement as we expand into the broader mobility sector and is consistent with our view that the future of mobility will be EPIC," said Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and Group CEO of Sona Comstar.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing groundbreaking research and development (R&D) in autonomous vehicle technologies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)