Latest News | Sonowal Meets Danish Min Morten Bodskov to Discuss Bilateral Maritime Collaboration

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Danish Minister Morten Bodskov to discuss bilateral maritime collaboration in Copenhagen.

The Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister is on an official visit to Denmark.

Sonowal held a meeting with the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Bodskov during his visit to Denmark, according to an official statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral maritime collaboration under the auspices of the Green Strategic Partnership and the MoU on Maritime Affairs, it added.

The ministers highlighted the importance of the bilateral memorandum of understanding on maritime affairs signed in 2024, which encompasses the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping.

According to the statement, the ministers emphasised that the newly established Centre is intended to improve the quality and efficiency of maritime activities while promoting the green transition of the maritime sector in India.

