Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has introduced a women safety section on an application that provides information on its activities to the people of the state.

The new "Need Help" feature on RajCop Citizen app will allow women to quickly request help during emergencies and police will respond promptly to their calls for aid.

The initiative also includes awareness demonstrations at the district and range levels through "Suraksha Sakhi" (safety friends), police volunteers, and other community outreach channels to encourage public use of the app.

Additional Director General of Police Civil Rights Malini Agrawal has issued instructions to all police Superintendents and deputy commissioners to encourage the general public to download the RajCop Citizen App.

She highlighted the importance of conducting demonstrations to inform people about the app's features, ensuring that distressed women can access help whenever needed.

Agrawal explained that the app's "Need Help" feature offers two types of assistance: 'Emergency Help' and 'Non-Emergency Help'.

In case of an emergency, when a woman requests help through the app, a notification is immediately sent to the 1090 Control Room (Jaipur). Once the notification is accepted by the operator, the app shows the victim that help is on the way.

The victim is then contacted by phone to understand the situation. If the victim sends a message requesting help without speaking, the system will proceed to provide immediate assistance by dispatching help to the victim's location.

The Jaipur Control Room operator sends the notification to the relevant Abhay Command Centre in the victim's district. Based on this, the concerned local police station or nearby police vehicle is dispatched to the location. The victim can track the arrival of the vehicle on the app in real time.

In situations that are not emergencies, when a woman requests help via the "Non-Emergency Help" option, the control room operator will accept the request and call the victim to understand the issue.

Based on the discussion, the operator will call the concerned police station to ensure assistance is provided. If the matter involves a formal complaint, the control room staff will register the complaint in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database and forward it to the relevant police station for investigation.

Once the investigation is completed and appropriate action is taken, the police station will notify the control room, which will then close the request on the app.

Agrawal said that the launch of the "Need Help" feature is part of Rajasthan Police's ongoing efforts to enhance women's safety and ensure that they have quick and easy access to help in times of distress.

"By encouraging the use of the RajCop Citizen App, the police aim to make it easier for women to seek immediate assistance during emergencies and ensure that they are not left helpless," she said.

She said that the initiative has been designed to make the process of obtaining police help simple, transparent and efficient, helping to create a safer environment for women across the state.

RajCop Citizen App allows people to add complaints and track their registered FIRs or complaints.

