Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha would consider starting Zero Hour in the assembly, said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday.

He said that the MLAs present their views under Point of Order and ask for more time many times. Therefore starting Zero Hour would be considered to enable MLAs to raise important issues, he said.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

The demand to start Zero Hour was raised by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi who said that the system of raising issues through Point of Order repeatedly causes disruption. Zero Hour during the assembly session would be a better solution, he said.

Earlier, Anni MLA Lokender (BJP), Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap (BJP) and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress) spoke in the assembly under the Point of Order.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)