Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday named two senior IPS officers as special officers for the formation of police commissionerates in suburban Chennai.

Additional Director General of Police (Administration), M Ravi is posted as special officer/ADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Tambaram.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP (Enforcement) has been named special officer/ADGP for the formation of police commissionerate at Avadi.

Both are newly created posts for commissionerates at suburban Tambaram and Avadi, a government order said.

During the DMK regime (2006-11), a suburban commissionerate was created which was subsumed under the Greater Chennai Police after the AIADMK assumed power in 2011.

