Shillong, Nov 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said sports facilities will encourage young people to pursue their passion and realise their full potential.

Inaugurating a 10-metre indoor precision shooting range here, the chief minister said, such facilities will help sportspersons to hone their marksmanship.

"I have always been a strong believer that sports is a very important aspect of growth and development of a person and it extends well beyond just physical benefits. It inculcates good qualities of discipline, hard work and focus in us making us more productive and transforming us into a better person," Sangma said.

Lauding the role of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya in setting up the facility, the chief minister said, "It is an effort that has been put in by all of you and it just shows the kind of passion that all of you share for this sport.

"If you take into consideration the entire Northeast, the youth from our state are especially talented when it comes to shooting and we can really push this to make it a competitive sport that our youth can excel in."

Mentioning that the youth of the state are "naturally talented and gifted", the chief minister also said that the government has embarked on a mission to give adequate thrust to youth-centric policies to create opportunities and help young people realise their full potential.

