Latest News | Star Health Profit Rises to Rs 125 Crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 125 crore for the September quarter.

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 3,357 crore against Rs 2,918 crore in the year-ago period, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

Its gross written premium increased to Rs 3,732 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,193 crore a year ago, it added.

