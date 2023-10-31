  • Viral
    Latest News | Star Health Profit Rises to Rs 125 Crore in Q2

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 125 crore for the September quarter.

    Agency News PTI| Oct 31, 2023 08:02 PM IST
    Latest News | Star Health Profit Rises to Rs 125 Crore in Q2

    New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 125 crore for the September quarter.

    The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's total income in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 3,357 crore against Rs 2,918 crore in the year-ago period, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

    Its gross written premium increased to Rs 3,732 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,193 crore a year ago, it added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

