New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has clarified that stay-at-home period during COVID-19 lockdown would be counted as duty for trainee railway servants for increments in salaries.

"As the Railways are aware, the training period spent by a railway servant, whether on remuneration of stipend or otherwise, is to be treated as duty, provided it is followed by confirmation, for the purposes of increments," read a circular dated July 7, 2025, addressed to all Zonal Railways and production units.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

The ministry's circular came after one of the Zonal Railways unit sought to know whether the period spent at home during nationwide lockdown due to pandemic be considered as duty also for the purpose of increments.

The ministry said that it has already issued instructions in 2020 during the release of held up payments of stipends to the trainee railway servants for the period they had stayed at home during the lockdown due to Covid subject to a condition that this period must not exceed six months.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"In view of this, the matter has once again been examined and it has further been decided that as a one-time measure the stay-at-home period (up to a maximum of six months only) of trainee railway servants due to nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 may be treated as duty for the purposes of increments," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)