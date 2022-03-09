New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A delegation led by Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will meet investors in Dubai this week to attract investment in the Indian steel sector, an official statement said.

The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020, Dubai, is all set to host 'Steel Week' from March 11, 2022. The weeklong event will highlight the expertise of the domestic steel sector and showcase an array of opportunities available in the sector, the Ministry of Steel said on Wednesday.

"Delegation led by Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, senior ministry officials and from the leading steel producers, including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AM/NS India, will attend the event. The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in the Indian steel sector," it said.

According to the statement, meetings of senior officials from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers and steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration with Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India.

A special session on the Rs 6,322 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel has also been scheduled during the week, it added.

