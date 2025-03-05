Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Global automotive major Stellantis N V has launched its Eurorepar Car Service (ERCS) in the city with its first multi-brand workshop, 'Moto-R,' marking its entry into India's expanding automotive aftermarket, a top official said.

With the inauguration of this workshop, the company aims to establish over 100 such service centres across the country within the next two years.

"The first multi-brand workshop, Moto-R, is now operational, bringing global-standard, high-quality, and affordable car servicing to Indian customers. Entering India is a significant step in Stellantis' vision to enhance vehicle ownership experiences by making professional, expert-led servicing more accessible," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eurorepar Car Service currently offers general maintenance and diagnostics, genuine spare parts and repairs, tyre replacements, alignment, and balancing, among other services.

"With Eurorepar Car Service, Stellantis is committed to setting a new benchmark for car maintenance in India. We are bringing global expertise, genuine parts, and professional service to car owners at competitive prices," said Stellantis India Managing Director Shailesh Hazela.

"The launch of our first workshop is just the beginning—we are determined to build a robust network that offers customers a seamless and high-quality servicing experience beyond traditional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) networks," he added.

Stellantis aims to expand the Eurorepar Car Service network to over 100 workshops across India within the next two years, ensuring a comprehensive range of genuine parts and servicing solutions.

Currently, Eurorepar Car Service operates in over 30 countries with 6,000 service centers.

