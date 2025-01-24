Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat on Thursday targeted Congress on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), saying that Congress should stop playing politics of lies on ERCP.

He said that Congress is "irritated" by the name of Ram. In the river linking project between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, "Ra" has been taken from the word Rajasthan and "Ma" from the word Madhya Pradesh.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma renamed the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal, which was earlier ERCP, as Ram Jal Setu project.

Rawat said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is doing important work to provide drinking water to 40 per cent of the population of Rajasthan.

Rawat said that Congress's state president Govind Singh Dotasra is spreading lies. He should introspect that due to his mentality in the last tenure, Congress is in a bad condition today and the public has also given a severe blow in the recent by-elections.

Dotasra had said, "No 'new work' worth 1 paisa done for ERCP. BJP just put up a 'new cover' to get votes. First ERCP was made a new PKC project Now a new idea has come to make 'Ram Jal Setu'."

The Water Resources Minister said that 17 districts will get pure drinking water from the Ram Jal Setu Link Project. A total of 4.102 million cubic meters of water will be available in this project including 522 MCM recycled water. This shows that the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister CR Patil and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is clear that the drinking water and irrigation problem of eastern Rajasthan should be solved.

He said that the chief minister is working day and night for the development of Rajasthan and Congress is not able to digest this.

"The people who ran the government from hotels can never understand the sentiments of the people," Rawat said.

He said that Congress should come out of the politics of lies and work in the interest of the people.

The minister alleged that no budget was provided to ERCP by the previous Congress government nor any new work was started. This project has been given a concrete shape due to the efforts of the Prime Minister.

Rawat said that the ERCP project was integrated with the PKC river linking project of the Government of India and a revised PKC project was prepared, which was given the status of river linking project.

The Government of India considers the river linking project to be of national importance. He said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise and a Memorandum of Understanding program has been organized between the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Government of India.

