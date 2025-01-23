Famous People Born on January 23: Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 commemorates the legacy of Netaji, honouring his role in India's freedom struggle and his visionary leadership. Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary on January 23 honours the influential Indian politician and founder of the Shiv Sena party, known for his strong stance on regionalism and Marathi pride. XXXTentacion (Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) was born on January 23, 1998. He was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his impact on the music industry and his emotionally charged songs. His life was tragically cut short when he passed away on June 18, 2018. This list of famous January 23 birthdays and birth anniversaries reflects a wide range of influential individuals in politics, science, arts, and entertainment. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Subhas Chandra Bose (1897-1945) Bal Thackeray (1926-2012) Chesley Sullenberger Ramesh Sippy XXXTentacion Arjen Robben Mariska Hargitay Josko Gvardiol Princess Caroline of Monaco John Hancock (1737–1793) Édouard Manet (1832–1883) Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle) (1783–1842) Django Reinhardt (1910–1953) Rutger Hauer (1944–2019)

