Hisar, May 26 (PTI) A student died and four others were injured when a Haryana roadways bus overturned near the Rajli village, about 40 km from Haryana's Hisar, on Monday, police said.

At the time of the incident, there were about 50 passengers in the bus.

The police said the 21-year-old male student, a resident of Rajli village, was killed in the incident.

Four people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident. They have been discharged from the hospital after first aid.

The roadways bus goes to Thurana village daily and after stopping there overnight, it reaches Hisar in the morning via Thurana, Rajli.

Students, employees and other people from these villages come to the city by boarding the bus.

The bus left from Thurana on Monday and when it reached near Rajli railway gate, a tree had fallen on the side of the road. When the bus driver took the bus to the other side of the road to save it from the fallen tree, two of its tyres got stuck in the mud on the roadside, due to which the bus overturned, police said.

