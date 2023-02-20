Coimbatore (TN), Feb 20 (PTI) Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Monday said students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in the space field.

Also Read | ESI Scheme Added More Than 18 Lakh New Workers in December 2022, Says Payroll Data.

Speaking after receiving 'For the Sake of Honour Award' from Rotary Pollachi of Rotary International District 3203 at a function held at a private engineering college in Pollachi, 35 KM from here, he said a change is happening in India due to the efforts taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various areas to make the country a global leader.

Also Read | EPFO Added 14.93 Lakh Members in December 2022, Says Labour Ministry.

The Union government has taken so much efforts to make the academic-startup-industry eco system vibrant, and this is really conducive one for the entrepreneurs. Considering this, students should aspire to become entrepreneurs, and even set foot in the space infrastructure market, which has lot of potential to provide progress to both the nation and innovative solution providers, Sivan said.

Sivan dedicated the award to his team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as all the accomplishments he made had become possible because of them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)