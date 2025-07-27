New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling the affected lot of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules (60 mg) due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications", the US health regulator stated.

The medication is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Also Read | What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

The drug firm initiated the Class II recall in the US on June 16 this year, it added.

Another Mumbai-based drug maker Lupin is recalling 58,968 bottles of a generic combination medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Naples-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets (USP 20mg/12.5mg). The affected lot was manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.

As per the USFDA, the company initiated the Class II recall on June 20 due to "Product Mix Up".

This product is being recalled because of a complaint received that a sealed bottle of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20mg/12.5 mg had a foreign tablet identified as atazanavir and ritonavir tablet 300mg/100mg, the US health regulator stated.

In another filing, the US health regulator said that Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,476 bottles of Omeprazole Delayed-release capsules.

The medication is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems.

Princeton-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the Class II recall on June 30, 2025, USFDA stated.

The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally (Telangana)-based manufacturing facility.

The recall is due to the presence of foreign tablets/capsules, USFDA said.

It is due to the presence of foreign Divalproex Sodium extended-release 250mg tablets in a bottle of omeprazole capsules, it added.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)