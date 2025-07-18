New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal's remuneration rose marginally to Rs 32.5 crore during FY25, while that of Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal was up 9.1 per cent, according to the company's latest annual report.

Mittal's remuneration included Rs 21.57 crore in salary and allowances, Rs 7.5 crore of performance linked incentive, Rs 3.48 crore in perquisites, all adding up to the Rs 32.5 crore figure.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

At Rs 32.5 crore, Mittal's remuneration was 0.88 per cent more than the previous fiscal. Vittal took home Rs 20.24 crore in FY25, almost nine per cent higher than FY24.

"At 100 per cent performance level, the gross remuneration of Sunil Bharti Mittal is Rs 325,586,133 for FY 2024-25 and Rs 322,714,541 for FY 2023-24, and that of Gopal Vittal is Rs 202,468,554 for FY 2024-25 and Rs 185,508,865 for FY 2023-24," it said.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

During the year, Mittal and Vittal also received Rs 10.4 crore and Rs 10.3 crore, respectively, as performance linked incentive for the previous year 2023-24.

"Sunil Bharti Mittal has received a remuneration of GBP 2.20 million from overseas subsidiary of the company, Network i2i (UK) Ltd," it said.

As per the annual report, during the year, Vittal was granted 1,21,877 stock options under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2005 and Long Term Incentive Plans with a vesting period spread up to three years.

"The vesting of these stock options is linked to 100 per cent performance-based achievements as per the performance parameters stated in the report earlier. The above remuneration of Gopal Vittal does not include perquisite value of Rs 229,541,021 towards the value of stock options exercised during the year," it said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)