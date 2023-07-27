New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has reported 16 per cent increase in sale bookings of properties to Rs 387 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 333 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Sunteck Realty.

During the last fiscal, the company had sold properties worth Rs 1,602 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,303 crore in the previous financial year.

Almost all real estate developers are reporting growth in sale bookings for the first quarter of this fiscal as demand continues to remain strong across all price categories despite rise in property prices and an increase in mortgage rate.

