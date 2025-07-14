Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project with potential gross development value of Rs 120 crore in the financial capital of the country, according to an exchange filing.

"Strategically located in Prabhadevi – one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods – the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore,” the filing stated.

The new residential project addresses the growing demand for premium yet compact homes in a locality where new supply in such configurations remains limited, the Mumbai-based developer said.

Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, it added.

The company plans to launch a mix of residential and commercial developments with the combined GDV of Rs 2,000 crore, contribution from pre-projects such as Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, JRU project in Byculla, and Shivaji Park project, in 2025-26.

