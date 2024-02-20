New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Swan Energy on Tuesday announced opening of its Rs 4,000 crore fund raise through a qualified institutional payment (QIP), with a starting price fixed at Rs 703.29 per share.

In a stock exchange filing, Swan said pricing of the issue would be decided on February 26.

Swan Energy, in December 2023, acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering through Hazel Mercantile, a special purpose vehicle.

