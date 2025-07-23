New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Syngene International on Wednesday reported a 61 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 87 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 54 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 875 crore during the first quarter as compared with Rs 790 crore in the year-ago period, the contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) said in a regulatory filing.

"Continued conversion of pilot programmes into longer-term contracts within our research services business was the main driver underpinning this momentum," Syngene International Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Bains said.

"While we remain mindful of ongoing macroeconomic factors, we maintain a confident outlook," he added.

Shares of the company ended 0.5 per cent up at Rs 679.65 apiece on the BSE.

