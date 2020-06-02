Latest News | Syngene Ties Up with HiMedia Lab to Manufacture ELISA Test Kits for COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International on Tuesday said it has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for COVID-19.

As part of the collaboration, Syngene will initiate tech-transfer of the kits to HiMedia for developing the prototypes for submission to CDSCO for approval, the company said in a statement.

HiMedia will launch the kits in two weeks after receiving the approval and market it under its brand name ELISafe 19, it added.

Syngene has indigenously developed an anti-COV-2 IgG ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) at its research facility in Bengaluru.

This advanced highly reliable test identifies the presence of SARS-COV-2 antibodies in blood samples and confirms if a patient has been exposed to the coronavirus.

"At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rate across the country, there is an urgent need to make available reliable testing kits using advanced technology to test patients and identify positive cases," Syngene International Chief Operating Officer Mahesh Bhalgat said in a statement.

To fill this gap, Syngene, with its expertise across diverse scientific domains, has developed an ELISA kit that allows higher throughput and generates faster results, he added.

HiMedia will make the kits available at a large scale to significantly increase serological testing in India, Bhalgat said.

