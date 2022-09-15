New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Procurement of new kharif paddy has started in Tamil Nadu from September, a month in advance, and the state government has purchased over 56,900 tonnes so far in the 2022-23 kharif marketing season, a senior Food Ministry official said on Thursday.

Normally, the procurement of kharif paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) begins from October.

"The Tamil Nadu government has started the procurement in advance with permission from the central government. About 56,903 tonnes of paddy have been purchased so far," the official told PTI.

Other major paddy growing states like Punjab will start procurement from next month.

The ministry aims to purchase 518 lakh tonnes of paddy procurement in the 2022-23 kharif marketing season for the central pool.

