New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Shares of life sciences company Tarsons Products on Friday listed with a premium of nearly 6 per cent against its issue price of Rs 662.

The stock listed at Rs 700, a gain of 5.74 per cent against the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 22.05 per cent to Rs 808.

On NSE, it listed with a premium of 3.02 per cent at Rs 682.

The initial public offer of Tarsons Products Limited received 77.49 times subscription earlier this month.

The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.

The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

