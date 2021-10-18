Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Tata Coffee on Monday reported a 26.55 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the September quarter at Rs 53.66 crore.

The company's consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing.

Total income grew by 1.40 per cent during the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 554.32 crore, compared to Rs 546.63 crore earlier.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 234.20 on BSE, up 1.65 per cent.

