New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Elxsi on Thursday reported a 12.4 per cent decline to Rs 172.41 crore in net profit for the March-ended quarter.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 196.93 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 908.33 crore, a marginal increase from Rs 905.94 crore in Q4 FY24.

Tata Elxsi CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said while the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences segment reported healthy growth during the quarter, its automotive business witnessed challenges as some OEMs and suppliers paused new programme starts in the face of geopolitical and market uncertainties.

The company has announced a strategic multi-year deal valued at 50 million euros with a leading European headquartered automotive OEM. The deal will ramp up in the June quarter and beyond, Raghavan said.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, profit fell to Rs 784.93 crore in FY25 from Rs 792.23 crore in FY24.

Revenue in FY25 rose 4.9 per cent to Rs 3,729 crore.

Tata Elxsi's employee count at the end of the fiscal year was 12,414, a decline of 985 year-on-year.

Raghavan said the company continues to invest strongly in digital, AI and Gen AI technologies across verticals.

"Over 70 per cent of our talent base is now AI ready, and we have built a pool of over 500 specialists across domains and application areas.

"We enter the new financial year with the foundation for stability and long-term growth laid by the large deal wins, the continued confidence of our customers across the world, a strong deal pipeline and our differentiated design-led proposition for innovation and product engineering," he said.

As part of the deal, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated global engineering centre focused on SDV platforms, electrification, body and chassis, and cloud-native development.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of par value of Rs 10 each for FY25.

Shares of Tata Elxsi settled 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 4,899.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

