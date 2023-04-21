New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Technology services provider for automotive and transportation industry Tata Elxsi Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) to jointly work on developing and commercialising solutions for the electric mobility market.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the institute to this effect, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

"This collaboration will bring together researchers and experts for advanced research in material science, digital twins, and deep artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques," it said.

Tata Elxsi CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said the collaboration will bring together the best minds from Tata Elxsi and IIT Guwahati to envisage and develop future-looking solutions for the fast-evolving space of electric mobility.

"The fault analysis solution is an excellent example of how industry-academia collaboration can bring together original thinking and application of the latest digital technologies to solve very specific industry needs from operators, OEMs and system suppliers in the transportation industry," he added.

IIT Guwahati Officiating Director Parameswar K Iyer said EVs are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector, and there is an essential need to create more future-ready solutions in the EV automotive and transportation industry.

"The shared knowledge between IIT Guwahati researchers and Tata Elxsi team will help in building a research ecosystem in this field, and its commitment to further strengthen the partnership going forward will help in achieving the Government of India's mission of making our country 'Atma Nirbhar'," he added.

