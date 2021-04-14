New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Tata Motors on Wednesday said its group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 per cent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The global wholesales of the company's commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 per cent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the company reported a 39 per cent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it added.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1,36,461 units in the January-March quarter of 2020-21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,04,647 vehicles, Tata Motors said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)