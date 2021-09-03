New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across South India in one go, as part of its retail acceleration strategy.

Spread across 53 cities, the new outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The showrooms will be home to the company's 'New Forever' range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio, it added.

With the addition of new showrooms, Tata Motors' network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980.

"Southern India contributes to 28 per cent of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets.

"With a 12.1 per cent market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

The launch of the 70 new sales outlets marks an important milestone in the company's aggressive retail expansion plans in India, he added.

"This expansion will help us cater to our consumers' requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless 'phygital' experience that is more convenient and relevant today," Amba noted.

Tata Motors is witnessing robust response for its product range. The company recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in nine years, in March this year and Q4 of FY21.

In FY21, the company's PV business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent as compared with FY20.

