Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Tata Motors has rolled out the 1000th unit of its flagship compact SUV Nexon EV from its Pune manufacturing facility, a feat which has been achieved in just six months, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Tata Motors had launched Nexon EV in January this year.

“Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of COVID-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs," said Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd.

The best seller in its segment, Nexon EV helped Tata Motors post a market share of 62 per cent in EVs in the June quarter of the current fiscal, the company said.

Earlier this month, the company launched a subscription model for the electric version of its Nexon.

Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards, Chandra said.

EVs are the future and Tata Motors, as the industry leader, is committed to making them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers, he added.

Under the subscription scheme, the company is making available Nexon at an all-inclusive fixed rental, starting at Rs 41,900 per month with a 18, 24 and 36 months tenure.

