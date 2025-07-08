New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) to skill professionals in the solar energy sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently by Tata Power-DDL Chief – Human Resources, Industrial Relations, Facility Management & Health Services, Praveen Agrawal and IIM Kozhikode Director Debashis Chatterjee in the presence of senior officials from both organisations, the company said.

The collaboration aims to jointly develop and deliver domain-specific capability-building programmes, executive education, and applied research initiatives tailored to the evolving needs of the power distribution sector.

It will also include national and international consultancy projects, industry-academic workshops, and immersive study tours.

Additionally, the strategic partnership will support upskilling and reskilling of professionals, faculty development, and customised training modules to promote leadership and functional excellence in the power distribution sector.

Tata Power DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government, distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a population of around 9 million.

