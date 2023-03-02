New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said that it has collaborated with Enel Group to power digitalisation and automation of India's distribution network.

"Tata Power joined hands with Enel Group -- one of the largest integrated players in the global power and renewable markets -- for implementing two key pilot projects through former's Delhi based distribution business," a company statement said.

The agreement towards the same was signed by Robert Ronald Denda - CEO Gridspertise Srl, and Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, in New Delhi.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

Under the agreement, Tata Power's distribution arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), serving 1.9 million customers in north Delhi, will work closely with Enel Group affiliated company Gridspertise, jointly controlled by Enel Grids and CVC Capital Partners, on project implementation.

The first pilot project will focus on to accelerating digitalisation and automation of secondary substations and see Tata Power joining the international co-creation programme of Gridpertise's proprietary QEd – Quantum Edge Device.

This collaborative programme will virtualise grid functionalities and enable protection and control, automation, real-time fault detection and service restoration of the network.

The other project is aimed at deploying Gridpertises' metering technology on a pilot basis in the Delhi power distribution network. It focuses on testing and evaluating the new hybrid smart metering technology featuring dual communication channel, via hybrid Power Line Communication (PLC) and Radio Frequency (RF).

It offers a robust, efficient and secure communication channel by auto-switching between PLC and RF channels depending on real time field conditions. Both the projects are in line with Tata Power's and Enel Group's commitment to strengthen the mutual goal of driving energy transformation.

Sinha said in the statement, "Our association with Enel Group will help us accelerate digitalisation and automation of distribution grid, including implementation of the hybrid meter technology. We believe that these tech advancements will pave the way for sustainable and future-ready discoms in the country."

Tata Power is spearheading major transformation in the Indian power distribution landscape via focussed tech interventions and manages a distribution network of more than 0.4 million circuit kilometres with 12 million customers across India via its discoms. It has also reached a milestone of installing 0.5 million smart meters.

Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Grids, commented, "The agreements announced during the India Italy Business Roundtable result from years of close collaboration between the Enel Group and leading Indian power sector organisations."

