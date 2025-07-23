New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 14.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 331.75 crore in the June quarter, led by growth from its core India business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 289.25 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, the Tata Group FMCG arm.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 4,778.91 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 4,352.07 crore in the year-ago period.

TCPL's total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 4354.66 crore, up 10.9 per cent.

TCPL's overall branded business was up 10.6 per cent to Rs 4,270.9 crore. It was at Rs 3861.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water and other various value-added businesses.

Its revenue from the branded business in India was up 11 per cent to Rs 3,125.7 crore in the June quarter.

"India business recorded double-digit growth; enabled by strong growth in both core categories of tea and salt, supported by underlying volume gains," said TCPL.

TCPL's international branded business was up 9.44 per cent to Rs 1,145.20 crore.

While its revenue from non-branded business was at Rs 535.76 crore, up 7.02 per cent during the quarter. This segment includes TCPL's plantation and extraction business of tea and coffee.

Tata Consumer's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,820.08 crore, up 9.76 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said, "We delivered a steady topline growth of 10 per cent in Q1 FY26, with double-digit net profit growth."

"During the quarter, we recorded double-digit growth in the core India business across both tea and salt backed by volume growth. Tata Sampann continued its strong trajectory, with new launches & innovations performing well. However, unfavourable weather impacted volume growth in the RTD business," he said.

While its JV Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities across India with a total store count of 485 stores across 80 cities, by the end of the June quarter.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,062.65, down 1.99 per cent on the BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)