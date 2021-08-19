New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it is expanding its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with the launch of Google Garages at its TCS Pace Port co-innovation and advanced research centers in Amsterdam, New York, and Tokyo.

The TCS Google Garages provide an immersive experience for companies to evaluate cloud solutions, develop and prototype applications, apply analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities using design thinking and agile development to address business opportunities and create value.

Further, these are enabling the availability of TCS' portfolio of industry-centric products and platforms on Google Cloud, including TCS BaNCS (financial services), TCS OmniStore (retail), TCS Optumera (merchandising and supply chain), and TCS WaferWise (semiconductor manufacturing).

"To strengthen the partnership further, TCS and Google Cloud will jointly develop new industry-specific solutions with a focus on delivering digital consumer experiences in retail, modernising manufacturing processes with AI and connected machines, and building multi-cloud platforms for the financial services industry," a statement said.

TCS Business Group Head (Business and Technology Services) Krishnan Ramanujam said TCS and Google Cloud are helping enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses by harnessing the full value of cloud to enable greater resilience, speed, and business value.

"Our expanded strategic partnership and the new Google Garages at TCS Pace Ports will help us empower enterprises with the vital capabilities needed to embrace the cloud for purpose-led, sustainable growth,” Ramanujam added.

