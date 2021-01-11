New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Monday closed with nearly 2 per cent gain after the company reported a 7.2 per cent jump in December quarter net on a consolidated basis.

The stock closed at Rs 3,175.05, a gain of 1.75 per cent after rising 3.32 per cent to Rs 3,224 -- its fresh record high -- on the BSE during the day.

On the NSE, it gained 3.49 per cent to Rs 3,230 -- its all-time high -- during the day and later closed at Rs 3,170.45, up 1.59 per cent.

The company's market valuation rose to Rs 12,09,768 crore during morning trade on the BSE.

At close of trade, its market valuation was at Rs 11,91,400.91 crore.

In traded volume terms, 2.54 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 95 lakh units were traded at the NSE during the day.

The country's largest software services firm on Friday reported a 7.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,701 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 8,118 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the firm grew 5.4 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 42,015 crore from Rs 39,854 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

This is the strongest December quarter growth in nine years, TCS said.

"Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter," Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, said.

He added that the company is entering the new year on an "optimistic note" and its market position stronger than ever before.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)