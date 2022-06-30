Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) A mixed trend in the demand for different categories of teas was marked during the recent Sale-26, Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said on Thursday.

Orthodox and Dust teas claimed increased demand whereas Darjeeling leaf suffered a fall at Sale-26 which held on June 28 and 29.

A total of 18,62,492 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 252.47 per kg during Sale-26 compared to 15,92,018 kg sold at an average price of Rs 253.40 per kg during Sale-25 last week, he said.

Accordingly 8,65,675 kg of Orthodox leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 387.83 per kg as compared to 7,10,725 kg at Rs 373.49 per kg in the last auction. Demand for Dust teas increased to 8,30,043 kg from 6,41,531 kg while the average price reduced to Rs 268,29 per kg from Rs.269.03 last week, the official said.

Darjeeling leaf tea saw a fall in demand from 52,644 kg to 43,820 kg while the average price increased from Rs 382.85 to Rs 385.78 per kg during this time.

A total of 171 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-26, whereas there were 166 buyers during Sale-25, he said.

In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 82, 84 and 84 respectively, he added.

During Sale-25, 97 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 66 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 76 purchased Dust teas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)