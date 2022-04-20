Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) On-demand drone solutions provider TechEagle on Wednesday said it has launched the country's fastest hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) drone 'Vertiplane X3'.

The X3 model of the Vertiplane series comes with vertical flying, landing and take-off capabilities. It can cruise fast and cover long distance like a passenger aeroplane and can travel a distance of up to 100 kms at a maximum speed of 120 km per hour, the company said.

The drone has a payload capacity of up to 3 kg for the mid and last-mile logistics.

Besides, the made-in-India e-VTOL drone can operate in high altitude mountains up to 4500 m (AMSL) and extreme temperatures from -15 °C to 60 °C.

The last-mile delivery in India faces significant challenges due to inefficiency in the supply chain and other geographical factors such as rugged and uneven roads that makes on-road navigation challenging, impromptu climate changes, emergency deliveries in hard-to-reach areas, and many more along the same line, the company said.

TechEagle's advanced drone delivery solutions overcome the problem of various geographical and logistical issues including lack of visibility in hilly areas, high delivery costs, outdated technology, and inaccessibility through roads and railway networks, it added.

"Vertiplane X3 is going to be the first drone inducted into our On-Demand Drone Logistics Airline. This product is going to be the first big step towards our vision of saving and improving a billion lives," said Vikram, Founder-CEO at TechEagle.

It can be deployed for various use cases such as better healthcare access to the remote areas, hyperlocal and e-commerce requirements, various needs of maritime, and defense industries to strengthen the conventional logistics supply chain with improved and faster accessibility.

"TechEagle should look towards expanding not just in India but to the entire world, government is here to support the industry by providing guidance, policy implementation, quick decision making and monetary support via PLI scheme," said Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation while virtually addressing the launch event.

Stating that industries across the globe need a faster and more robust supply chain network that should be facilitated by a faster vehicle, the company said its offering is built to provide that.

Apart from the industries, many niche problems, like unavailability of basic amenities in hard-to-reach areas, delay in deliverance of healthcare cargo like blood, and last-mile urgent deliveries associated with a poor logistics network can be rectified by deploying drones, it added.

