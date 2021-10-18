Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A girl who went missing at the age of 17 four years ago from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been traced, an official said on Monday.

She had gone missing from Shanti Nagar police station limits on February 28, 2017 and efforts to trace her were in vain till a tip off recently led to her being seen standing at Talao Pali area on Monday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

"She is now the mother of a child. She has said she had gone to Gujarat. She has been handed over to Shanti Nagar police for further steps as per the case registered in 2017," he added.

