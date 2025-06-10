New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a brawl that broke out between two groups at a party in a mall in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

Three minors have been apprehended, police said.

Also Read | Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11,389 Staff Nurse Posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Other Details.

The incident took place late on Monday at W Mall in Sector 3, Rohini, where two groups of teenagers had gathered at a venue inside the mall for a party.

"During the event, a minor altercation erupted when one boy accidentally stepped on another's foot while dancing. The argument quickly escalated into a violent brawl, during which the victim was stabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Police reached the spot upon receiving a PCR call and learned that the injured had been shifted to BSA Hospital. Around the same time, another youth from the rival group was admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital with injuries.

Two separate cases were initially registered based on the rival complaints, the officer said.

The victim admitted to BSA Hospital succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday, following which section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was added to the case registered.

"CCTV footage from the mall premises and nearby areas was reviewed, and local informers were activated to trace the suspects. Based on technical surveillance and manual inputs, three juveniles were apprehended. They were clearly identifiable in the video footage,” the DCP added.

Forensic and mobile crime teams were also roped in during the course of the investigation. All three apprehended minors are students of a school in Mangolpuri, police said.

"Proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act are being followed, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and recover the weapon of offence," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)