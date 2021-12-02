New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The initial public offer of Tega Industries Limited, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, received 13.87 times subscription on day two of the share-sale on Thursday.

The Rs 619.22-crore IPO received bids for 13,26,78,876 shares against 95,68,636 shares on offer, according to data available with the exchanges.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Variant Launched in India.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 20.48 times, those for retail individual investors (RIIs) 17.04 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 3.35 times.

The initial public offer is of up to 13,669,478 equity shares and is in a price range of Rs 443-453 per share.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Harayna, Delhi & West UP Likely to Receive Rainfall on December 5.

The initial public offer of Tega Industries was fully subscribed within one hour of opening on Wednesday.

Tega Industries on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 186 crore from anchor investors.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)