Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI): The Telangana government and KITEX Group from Kerala signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday for setting up two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters.

Work on both the clusters would commence within the next three months in Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park) and Ranga Reddy (at Sitarampur) districts of Telangana, an official press release said.

"KITEX will invest a total of Rs 2,400 crore in these two locations," the release said. The integrated clusters would generate direct employment for 22,000 people, including 19,000 women, it said.

The clusters would generate indirect employment of approximately 18,000 people, it said.

The Telangana government would provide assistance to improve investment environment for KITEX, which would include prompt land allotment, adequate infrastructure development like provision of common effluent treatment plant, and offer competitive incentives customised to KITEX's requirements, the release said.

The government would also support setting up an ESIC Clinic at the project location and ESI Hospital within 10 km of the site at both the locations, the release said.

Further, the government would support KITEX in identifying the catchment for manpower for its units and facilitate skilling and placement of workforce, which would be mostly women, it said.

Adequate availability of local manpower at both locations would be also ensured.

KITEX appreciated the hassle-free, transparent system for quick approvals and clearances as well as single integrated inspections with prior notice under the TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval & Self-certification System) framework, the release added.

