New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Telecom operators recorded 12.27 per cent rise in their total revenue at Rs 71,588 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on a year-on-year basis, according to data published by sector regulator Trai on Tuesday.

The gross revenue of the telecom service providers was Rs 63,764 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the service providers, on which the government levies licence fees and other charges, also increased by 16.5 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 47,623 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 40,877 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The licence fee collection of the government increased by 16.49 per cent to Rs 3,809 crore from Rs 3,270 crore on a year-on-year basis.

According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the spectrum usage charge (SUC) levied on the basis of AGR and spectrum holding of the companies also increased by by 22.22 per cent to Rs 1,538 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,256 crore government earned in October-December 2019.

Access services providers, comprising mobile and landline phone service operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL etc to retail customers, accounted for 80 per cent of the total AGR.

Reliance Jio reported highest AGR of Rs 17,181.65 crore during the reported quarter. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with AGR of Rs 11,340.19 crore, Vodafone Idea 6,588.46 crore, BSNL Rs 2,135.17 crore, Tata Teleservices Rs 584.1 crore, MTNL Rs 369.84 crore and rest of the companies posted AGR of less than Rs 100 crore.

Based on AGR of access service provider Trai calculated that average revenue per user in the telecom sector increased to Rs 108.78 from Rs 85.07 on y-o-y basis.

