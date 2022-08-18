Palghar, Aug 18 (PTI) At least ten passengers travelling in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus were injured when it collided with a truck in Palghar district on Thursday evening, an official said.

The bus was on its way from Bhusawal to Boisar, said divisional controller of MSRTC Palghar R D Jagtap.

The accident took place on Kasa-Wandgaon road around 6.30 pm and the bus was badly damaged in the incident, he added.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that none of them suffered serious injuries.

